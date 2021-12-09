Officials investigating social media post related to Massabesic High School

Classes continued despite the post, according to the superintendent's office.

WATERBORO, Maine — A social media post related to Massabesic High School is under investigation.

Classes remained in session Thursday afternoon, according to the RSU 57 superintendent's office.

In a letter to students, Massabesic High School Principal James Fryzlewicz said investigators are looking into a situation that involved one of the school's student bathrooms by the auditorium.

School officials did not specify who is conducting the investigation.

Deputy Jason Solomon of the York County Sheriff's Office is the school's resource officer. The sheriff's office did not immediately return a phone call Thursday afternoon.