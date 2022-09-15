Nine students graduate from tuition-free Maine logging program

For the past 12 weeks, these students have been training on six different types of heavy equipment and learning how to identify various types of trees.

MAINE, USA — Nine trained Maine loggers are ready and anxious to enter the workforce after their graduation ceremony.

The course was provided by Northern Maine Community College, tuition-free.

After many weeks and early mornings, the students are ready to use the knowledge they have accrued from veteran Maine loggers.

“Now you’ve got nine guys that are, in a way, certified to go run these things. These [are] $800,000 pieces of equipment with three months of very basic training. It’s huge,” Stephen Pare, one of the graduating students, said.

Pare said due to a lack of contractors, many are extremely busy with jobs. He’s hoping to get into the field soon and help fill needed positions.