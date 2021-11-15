Newport area middle and high school students return to in-person learning Monday

Students were transferred to remote learning in early November after nearly 30 students and school staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

NEWPORT, Maine — Regional School Unit 19 students attending Nokomis Regional Middle School and Nokomis Regional High in Newport are back to in-person learning Monday.

Superintendent Michael Hammer moved students to remote learning Thursday, Nov. 4, after some students and school staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were at a point where we didn't have enough staff in the middle school to effectively manage the building safely, and then we lost three or four teachers at the high school at the same time," Hammer said.

Hammer added that about 20 students tested positive for COVID-19 and eight or nine [school staff members], which prompted the switch to remote learning.

"I'm excited to get the kids back," Hammer told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We've had good attendance online. I talked to Ms. Nadeau, the principal, and she said the kids have been engaged."

Hammer said this is the first time the two schools have moved to remote learning this school year. Both schools require students and staff to wear masks.