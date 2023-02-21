Free in-person and online classes available for Mainers in March

New Ventures Maine is offering tuition-free online and in-person classes and workshops about career, business, and financial education starting in March.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Starting in March, a statewide agency is offering tuition-free classes and workshops to Mainers who might want to reenter the workforce, start their own business, or learn more about money management.

New Ventures Maine is part of the University of Maine system. Since the 1970s, it has offered free courses to adult Mainers to try to level the playing field when it comes to educational opportunities. This March, those classes and workshops will be primarily related to career, business, and financial education.

"Our target audience is either people who are having to make a change—either they’ve lost a job or maybe they’re transitioning back to work after being out for an illness—or people who want to make a change," Janet Smith, the executive director of New Ventures Maine, said.

Smith said classes and workshops at New Ventures Maine range from a one-hour, one-time course to a class that meets every week for up to three months.

She said staff members are located all around the state. Before the pandemic, courses happened primarily in person, but the use of Zoom has helped expand the reach of this program.

"People from Lewiston can teach a class that people can participate in all over the state," Smith said, as an example.

Smith said a big goal of these classes is to help people build their confidence and give them another chance to succeed. She said it's often easier for people who had family members who went to college or started a business to do the same for themselves. This program is trying to help the underdogs who may not have that advantage.

"For people who have these kinds of dreams, they often don’t have the kind of money to invest in figuring out what they want to do next," Smith said. "A lot of times, the dreams take money, too, to go back to school, to start a business, to make a major purchase."

You can check out the schedule for classes and workshops, and sign up for them here.