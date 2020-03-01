NEWPORT, Maine — Winter break has ended for kids in Maine and students at Nokomis Middle/High School, the new year means a new school.

"There's just a lot of excitement here," Principal Mary Nadeau said. "This is a state of the art facility and I think there are opportunities that we haven't even discovered yet."

Students and teachers are excited about the performance center that comes with the new school. At the old Nokomis building, the stage was in the cafeteria.

"It's going to give kids an opportunity to really learn about light design, about sound design where we didn't where really have the ability in the old school," performance arts teacher Lisa Neal said.

The original Nokomis regional High building is in the process of being torn down to make room for a new soccer and lacrosse field.

