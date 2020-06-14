NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — It’s all downhill from here for New Hampshire high school seniors who got their diplomas atop a mountain before riding a chairlift back to the ski area’s base.

With high school graduation ceremonies in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kennett High School in North Conway wanted to make the best of a horrible situation.

The 174 seniors each were allowed to have four guests join them for a 10-minute ride on the chairlift to the mountain summit, where they got their diploma. Meanwhile, Rhode Island is offering landlords a financial incentive to rent property to those without homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation preview Here is a little sneak peak of the spectacular views our graduates and families will have riding down the lifts tomorrow. We can’t wait. Posted by Kennett High School- New Hampshire on Friday, June 12, 2020

