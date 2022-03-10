New Ellsworth class aims to teach adults digital literacy

The Computer Café will allow adults to get their questions answered about their personal devices.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Technology is moving fast, which means learning new skills to keep up. Starting this month, a new class at Ellsworth Adult Education is aiming to make digital literacy feel less intimidating.

“I was very scared and timid of technology. I let all of the advancements get by without learning anything," student Shelby West said.

West can tell anyone firsthand that technology has a reputation for being intimidating. If someone doesn’t have the basics, she said it's easy to feel left behind.

“It’s very overwhelming when your daughter knows more about the technology than you know and can do all of this stuff. You can see how helpful it can be," West said.

With Ellsworth Adult Education, its new Computer Cafe will be a chance for students to sit down one-on-one with instructors to figure out their goals and how to reach them.

Students can bring in their own personal devices or use one provided in the classroom.

Whether maneuvering around a computer or smartphone, instructor Cliff Vaux said the key to catching on is creating a growth mindset.

"To me, it means an attitude. 'I will figure this miserable thing out somehow. I am smarter than it is. I'm not as fast, but I'm smarter,'" Vaux said. "And so getting people to that point is what I really enjoy. 'I'll figure this miserable thing out, and I won't be frightened by it.'"

Student Kyle Tyler uses his own tech on-board daily as a lobsterman but wasn't familiar with his computer.

After working with Ellsworth Adult Education, Tyler has already been able to take what he's learned and translate it in ways he never would've guessed.

"The boat is loaded with electronics, but it's not like this," Tyler said.

Classes are set to start in mid-October, with a meeting for anyone looking to become a volunteer instructor on Thursday at 4 p.m.