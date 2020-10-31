Mt. Blue Education Association, teachers, staff vote 'no confidence' in superintendent

Superintendent Tina Meserve has not yet responded to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

FARMINGTON, Maine — The Mt. Blue Education Association (EA), teachers, and support staff in the Mt. Blue Regional School District supported a vote of “no confidence” in district superintendent Tina Meserve, according to a press release from Giovanna Bechard, Director of Communications for the Maine Education Association.

Bechard says the local education association received 368 ballots back after placing a vote out to approximately 400 of the district’s employees, both members, and non-members.

Of the ballots returned, over 90% stated they have lost faith in Meserve’s capacity to lead, supporting the “no confidence” vote.

According to Bechard, the vote of no confidence comes after more than two years of poor treatment of staff, lack of support for employees, and inadequate skill set needed to run a school district.

Bechard goes on to say a number of issues ranging from concerns for staff health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, to creating a division between the RSU 9 Board of Directors and the staff also attribute to the no-confidence vote.

Bechard said the press release was sent out on behalf of Doug Hodum, Mt. Blue EA President.

“It is a sad day for our educational community that things have come to this. No one wins in this situation. Having said that, though, this is where the teachers and support staff feel we need to be to affect change in our educational community and in our district,” said EA President Doug Hodum in a statement.

According to the Daily Bulldog, Meserve said Friday afternoon that she had been encouraged to not comment on the vote until she meets with the board.