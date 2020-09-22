MSAD6 school board votes to waive graduation requirements for students affected by COVID-19

Students from the class of 2021 must provide a formal request for an exception, earn at least 21.5 credits, and meet all diploma requirements outlined by the DOE.

STANDISH, Maine — The MSAD6 school board unanimously voted to allow the Bonny Eagle High School principal to waive graduation requirements for certain students affected by COVID-19.

The resolution was proposed by Superintendent Paul Penna.

Students from the class of 2021 must provide a formal request for an exception, earn at least 21.5 credits, and meet all diploma requirements outlined by the Maine Department of Education.

Principal Gregory Applestein will hear each request and consider the circumstances that were beyond the student's control, as well as their academic progress before the pandemic began.

"From where I sit, providing equal access to the opportunities that were before them when that gets compromised due to having to work to support the family, keep an eye on their siblings when they are home doing independent days, that can get in the way of students being successful," said Applestein.