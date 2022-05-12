MSAD 6 bus drives down street with student stuck in door, principal says

Officials say the student suffered minor abrasions and was taken to Maine Medical Center for observations.

BUXTON, Maine — An MSAD 6 Buxton Center Elementary School student was hospitalized after their backpack got stuck in a school bus door, and the vehicle started moving down the street, officials say.

Principal Craig Pendleton and Assistant Principal Molly Mingione wrote in a letter to the community the student suffered minor abrasions and was taken to Maine Medical Center for observations.

Superintendent Paul Penna told NEWS CENTER Maine the student is in kindergarten, and the Buxton Police Department investigated.

The school district is going to follow up with its own investigation and review safety protocols, according to Penna.

