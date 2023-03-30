Skowhegan schools cancel for day due to 'indirect threat'

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — All schools in the MSAD #54 district in the Skowhegan area canceled classes Thursday due to an "indirect threat."
School officials said in a letter to the community they were made aware of the indirect threat Wednesday night.
"After talking to local law enforcement last night and again this morning, we have determined that although the threat was not specific to our schools, it was concerning enough that we have decided to close school today out of an abundance of caution and to provide police with time to make contact with the individual who made the post," the letter wrote.
MSAD #54 schools plan to hold classes Friday but said they will be staying in close contact with law enforcement, as well as continuing to communicate with students, staff, and families about the status of Friday's classes.