Central Maine school district gets nod from White House

MSAD 11 was highlighted by the White House for its use of American Rescue Plan funding.

WEST GARDINER, Maine — The White House has recognized the Gardiner School District for how it has used American Rescue Plan funding to address gaps in students learning.

The district received more than $3.6 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. Like many other districts, it used the money to install new ventilation systems and other safety protocols. The administration also used the funding to update its curriculum and hire more staff.

MSAD 11 has 10 new staff members, including a school nurse, a social worker, teachers, and math and literacy coaches.

"Having the correct materials and being in school five days a week this year is extremely helpful, and we're already seeing a lot of growth," instructional coach Karen Collin said.

The district is also investing in research-based curriculum materials, and students are focusing on reading, writing, and math by adding a 40 minute period every day where students can focus on whatever it is they might be struggling with.

"It's dedicated. If I need to work with students on individual goals, I have a big chunk of time, so that's a new thing this year for us," third-grade teacher Cynthia Snow said.

The ARP funding could have been used for various things, but assistant superintendent Angela Hardy said a group of school staff and community members got together to decide what the district needed most.

They found there is nothing more valuable to invest in than students.

"The only reason we have schools is to help students learn, so the dollars needed to be focused on that learning," Hardy said.

As for recognition from the White House? That is just an added bonus.

"It's an honor. We've worked hard, and it's nice to almost get a pat on the back for the hard work that we've been doing," Stephanie Marx, third-grade teacher, said.

School staff added that they have already seen an improvement in students' reading, writing, and math. They said that kids are almost back to where they should be before the disruption of the pandemic.