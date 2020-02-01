PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — In a Facebook post Thursday, MSAD #1 announced that all of its schools would close at 9:30 a.m. due to a threatening email sent to its high school principal.

The school district includes the towns of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill, and Westfield.

Presque Isle police said the department was alerted of the threat at around 8:07 a.m.

Police said the threat was emailed to Presque Isle High School Principal Dave Bartlett at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The email threatened a school shooting for Thursday, Jan. 2, if certain criteria were not met.

The school district said law enforcement was notified and that the matter is currently under investigation.