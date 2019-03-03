A Morehouse professor has gone viral for an act of kindness for a young father in his classroom.

In a photo that has since gone worldwide, Professor Nathan Alexander is seen teaching in class - likely like he would any other day. There's only one thing that's different. He's seen wearing a baby holster with a baby in it.

The post from Nicholas Vaughn, another student in class, explains the story behind the photo.

"Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect"

That post has since exploded and gotten the attention of many across the U.S. and beyond with over 76,000 retweets and more than 300,000 likes since it first appeared on March 1.

INSPIRING: Ga. teen accepted to 31 colleges goes viral for inspiring photo

On Facebook, the same poster goes into more detail about what he saw that day.

"Not only did he teach the entire lecture with the child in his arms but also stayed after class helping those with questions about today’s lecture with the child still in his arms as seen in the pictures," Nick Vaughn said.

Morehouse College has since confirmed the story.

"Dr. Alexander taught and held the baby for 50 minutes and then again later during his office hours when student needs extra help," college spokesperson Aileen Dodd said.

In addition to catching the attention of so many across the internet, the moment has also brought praise from the President of Morehouse.

"This is about #love and #commitment. Loving our students and being committed to removing any barrier to their pursuit of excellence," President David Thomas tweeted.

So who is this professor who has helped restore the internet's faith in humanity?

On his own website, Professor Alexander describes himself as the James King Jr. Institute Visiting Professor and Associate Director of Communicating TEAMS at Morehouse College. He is also a state director of a STEM teaching fellowship in Georgia as well as a founding partner of Alexander, Kaufman & Associates.

"I am learning how to use mathematics to engage in and write about social movements, collective action, education and justice," he said in his bio.

That day, his goal appeared to be to make sure his student could take good notes. But it looks like the internet ended up taking note as well.