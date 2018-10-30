ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) —The University of Maine System launched a promise initiative in fall 2018 to give Maine students in need of financial assistance access to college.
RELATED | Maine's new recruitment tool targeting out-of-state college graduates
More than 1,200 Maine students received free tuition this fall, and 477 of them were first-year students.
The University of Maine System says this initiative has contributed to a 2.5 percent increase in enrollment.
This story will be updated.
© NEWS CENTER Maine