Middle school teachers hold art exhibit after project-based learning seminar

Teachers from Windham and Raymond attended a project-based learning seminar and will have their work shown at Portland’s First Friday Art Walk.

PORTLAND, Maine — Middle school teachers from Windham and Raymond explored project-based learning through a two-day seminar. Today was their second and last day of the course, which took place at the Portland Public Library.

“Project-based learning is related to integrated learning where the students learn several subjects and content from several subjects at the same time, and it’s set up so there is a purpose for the learning,” Karen MacDonald, the education consultant for the seminar, said.

The teachers formed into groups of two and were tasked with investigating an issue or asset in the city of Portland. They needed to take a photo that best illustrates their issue or asset, and write a paragraph to describe it.

The hope is that the teachers will take what they’ve learned and use it in the classroom.

“We have a new state-funded building. In 2026, we are merging two middle schools together and the 5th grade in the district. So part of the experience today is merging the middle schools together and working with one another to create a sense of collaboration and collegiality,” Drew Patin, the Windham Middle School principal, said.

A couple of examples of projects that some teachers sought were the assets and issues for the Portland Fire Department, as well as how art is used in the city to bring people together.

“It’s helped me as a teacher to understand what my students are going through and better ways I can be a teacher because these last two days I’ve been a student,” Joni Merrill, an RSU 14 middle school teacher, said.

“I would say it’s important for teachers to step back into that role from time to time because it’s easy as you’re the one leading the classroom to forget what it feels like to be asked to do something maybe outside of your comfort zone or outside of your typical scope of knowledge,” Logan Hallett, a Windham Middle School teacher, said.

The groups helped each other narrow down their best photo taken, which will become part of an exhibition for Portland’s First Friday Art Walk.