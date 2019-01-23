BANGOR, Maine — To create life-long readers, you have to start them at a young age.

That is why every first-grade student in the state will be getting a book from the Maine Education Association.

On Wednesday, 50 books were given to the students at Abraham Lincoln School in Bangor. The students gathered in the library and got “Lizards” from the National Geographic series. Students were excited to get the book and several started reading it right away.

"Not all of our students have books at home, not all of our students come with the same backgrounds to our schools and our schools really work hard to address those inequities, but MEA is trying to help address that as well and being sure that every student has his or her own book." Say, President of the Maine Education Association, Grace Leavitt.

The MEA bought the books with a grant from a Read Across America grant.