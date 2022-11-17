Lincoln junior high school students dismissed early after potential threat Thursday

The threat was determined not credible by law enforcement, according to a news release.

LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat.

According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.

Local and state law enforcement reportedly responded within minutes, and students and staff were evacuated to Mattanawcook Academy.

Students were dismissed after 11:45 a.m. to allow time for further investigation by police after initial assessment. It was then determined the threat was not credible, the release stated.

Classes will continue Friday as scheduled. Counselors will be available on Friday and beyond for community members.