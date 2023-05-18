Marshood Middle School principal resigns after harassment claims are filed

David Creech resigned from his position this week. According to court documents, a woman filed for a temporary order for protection from harassment against Creech.

ELIOT, Maine — David Creech resigned as the principal of Marshwood Middle School this week. Earlier this month, a woman filed for a temporary order for protection from harassment against him.

According to court documents, a district employee filed for the order after she claimed Creech sent her "sexual music videos", communicated with her constantly inside and outside of work, and visited her home.

In a statement, MSAD 35 Superintendent John Caverly said he is aware of the protection order issued against Creech. He added Creech will not return to the Eliot-based school for the remainder of the year.

Kevin Fillion will serve as the interim principal for the remainder of the school year, Caverly said. Fillion was the school's assistant principal. Caverly said he hopes to fill the principal position sometime this summer.

The documents filed at the York Judicial Center in Biddeford show the woman asked the court to order Creech to stop harassing her and to stop contacting her. A hearing on this complaint will be held in late July.

The woman also claimed MSAD 35 filed a "harassment investigation" into the matter. Caverly was unable to comment on personnel information about district employees.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Creech submitted his resignation later Tuesday and said he is leaving “due to health matters that will require my attention". The paper also said Creech's attorney called the court filing "factually bankrupt".

Before working at Marswhood Middle School, Creech was the principal of Scarborough High School before he resigned in 2018. He also worked at Winthrop and Yarmouth High Schools.