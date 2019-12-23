ORONO, Maine — A mapping and engineering company is donating about a million aerial images of New England to a University of Maine library.

The university said Raymond H. Fogler Library has received 3,000 rolls of film from the James W. Sewall Co. of Old Town.

The collection is made up of original aerial photography of Maine and other New England states, and it spans more than six decades.

The university says the archive of images will allow researchers and members of the public access to “a vast collection that details changes to Maine's landscape over the past century."

The photo archive will be cataloged and managed by the Special Collections Department at Fogler Library. The archive is expected to be available to the public in late 2020.

RELATED: UMS universities to help students make the grade with free course offer

RELATED: Mainah Lisa isn't the only Mona Lisa look-alike

RELATED: UMaine student set to paddle his way through his first college finals week