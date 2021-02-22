Manie Musicale: Maine French song competition for students goes worldwide

The goal of 'Manie Musicale' is to increase student engagement in the French language and cultural knowledge through popular French songs.

MAINE, Maine — 'Manie Musicale' is a french song competition started by two Maine middle school teachers. Four years ago, York Middle School French teacher Stephanie Carbonneau and Falmouth Middle School French teacher Michelle Fournier started the project.

The goal of 'Manie Musicale' is to increase student engagement in French, cultural knowledge, and improve French skills through popular French songs.

"It's a french song competition with Francophone songs from all over the world, just like the 'March Madness' basketball tournament, it's the sweet 16 songs," says Fournier. "Students vote, and whichever song wins, advances to the next round!"

When it launched in 2017, their two schools were the only ones that participated. Throughout the past years, the program is grown greatly. Manie Musicale includes participation from more than 1,500 schools from 49 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Egypt, England, France, Ireland, Mexico, and New Zealand.

"Our goal is to improve the vocabulary of students, expose them to the language, and engage them to French," says Carbonneau. "I think this is a great way to show them that French is still in our state!"

The "Manie Musicale" competition was inspired by a Spanish version that came first – Señor Ashby's "Locura de Marzo." So these French teachers thought, why not do the same with french songs for our students? Carbonneau and Fournier presented the project at FLAME and after approval, opened it up to other schools and even countries.

Falmouth Middle School student Jenna Rice says this will be her third year participating in 'Manie Musicale.'

"Two songs that go head to head and they vote on which one they like better and the one who wins the bracket gets a prize!" says Rice.

Rice says she memorized most of the choruses of the french songs because they are typically very catchy.

Students fill out brackets weekly and eliminate songs as they select which song they think is the "best" French song and music video of the year. The competition is modeled after the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. Students fill out the brackets to try to predict which of the 16 songs will win the "championship."

Fournier says she, along with Carbonneau, choose the songs to include a variety of contemporary Francophone artists from around the world.

Carbonneau says she never imagine Manie Musicale to explode the way has. Both Maine teachers have created videos, social media websites, and sent out helpful links for everyone involved to understand the dates, the songs, and most importantly -- have fun!

Carbonneau and Fournier say one of the most important components of each year's Manie Musicale is to have a wide variety of songs that promote diversity, inclusion, and tolerance. This year they included a song from a French-speaking artist who passed away from COVID-19.

"Teaching world language is the first step toward world peace because you open students up to other perspectives of tolerance and respect and diversity," says Fournier.

This is what this year's bracket looks like:

