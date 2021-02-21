Maine's community college nursing programs outrank four-year programs

Eastern Maine Community College's nursing program has ranked first in the state for three years, according to one survey

MAINE, USA — Of 13 nursing programs in Maine, the state's community college programs were recently ranked in the top eight.

Eastern Maine Community College has been ranked number one for the last three years, according to registerednursing.org.

The website compiles data based on the number of graduates of nursing programs who pass the board exams and become registered nurses.

Pilar Burmeister, director of nursing at EMMC, said that while a number of their students come right out of high school, others are looking for second careers.

While she said she's proud of the program, Burmeister said people may be surprised to learn that community college programs are ranked higher.

"A lot of people tend to think that the baccalaureate program is 100 percent the way to go and actually if you look at it price-wise and success rate-wise the community college is actually the better way to go," she said.

