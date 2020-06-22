Maine's Catholic schools to reopen in fall amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

Online learning will also be an option

Students enrolled in Maine's Catholic schools will head back to the classroom this fall, the Office of Maine Catholic Schools announced Monday.

Classes for the 2020-2021 school year will be held five days a week with a full-day schedule. Before and aftercare at the schools will also reopen.

“Following CDC guidelines for reopening schools, we are in the process of modifying our classrooms and facilities to successfully comply. Additional cleaning supplies have been ordered, and extra staff is being brought on to assist. We are confident that our schools' health protocols and processes will keep our school environments as healthy and as safe as possible for all members of our communities.”

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools include:

All Saints School (St. John Campus/St. Mary Campus) in Bangor

Holy Cross School in South Portland

St. Brigid School in Portland

Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston

St. James School in Biddeford

St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick

St. Michael School in Augusta

St. Thomas School in Sanford

Maine Catholic Schools is also working to develop remote learning for those who feel uncomfortable sending their kids back to school.

“The Diocese of Portland is assisting each of our schools in developing a virtual, distance-learning option where interested families will still be able to receive instruction for children in core content areas while remaining connected to their local school community,” said Pelletier.

Due to social distancing requirements that will be in place in classrooms, families are encouraged to enroll their student or students soon as space is filling up at all schools.