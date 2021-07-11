x
Maine to help more at-risk students get high school diplomas

The law would make it easier for students who have gone through disruption to their education.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is close to enacting a law that would make it easier for students to attain a high school diploma after going through disruption to their education.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby, would change state law to help such students build a portfolio for high school graduation.

Libby said such disruptions can include living in foster care, experiencing homelessness or relocating schools. The Maine Department of Education testified in favor of the proposal, which the Maine Senate sent to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in early July.

