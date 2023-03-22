Future Maine educators gather at Thomas College to learn from the best in the state

Maine Teacher-In-Residence Day allows education majors to learn from state and county teachers of the year.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Freshman education majors at Thomas College are getting a head start on their careers, collaborating with Maine and county teachers of the year to learn how to maneuver their first classrooms when the time comes.

Maine Teacher-In-Residence Day invites a handful of educators to the classroom to give their advice when it comes to a variety of topics, from lesson plans to dealing with students' behavior.

Students got a chance to view examples of projects that inspire kids to learn rather than memorize information. Freshman Emilee Ireland is looking to work in early education.

"You get a lot more out of students if you give them choices I think," Ireland said. "With these, you have to know the information to put your spin on it."

Student Brianna Roach has been working towards being a teacher for years and is also aiming to work in early education.

"I didn't always have advocates for me. When I was in school I struggled a lot, so just being an advocate for those students is something I really want to be able to do," Roach said.

One of the biggest challenges for these young educators are the affects of the pandemic on their students, something they can relate to since many of them lost their final days in high school just the same.

Emily Albee, a Hampden Academy teacher who won Penobscot County Teacher of The Year in 2022, said this group may be the best for the job.