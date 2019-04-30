AUGUSTA, Maine — Changes are coming to the public school curriculums next year, including all Maine students learning more about money.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill on April 19 that revises education standards for social studies, science and technology, and that will now require Maine schools to teach personal finance from students K-12.

Maine's House and Senate passed LD 283, titled "Resolve, Regarding Legislative Review of Portions of Chapter 132: Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction, a Major Substantive Rule of the Department of Education", earlier in the year.

With the average American in debt $38,000, according to a Northwestern Mutual report, lawmakers are trying to end financial ignorance by stopping it before it even starts with the changes.

The new standards include an increased focus on personal finance. The Department of Education said they had heard from teachers and lawmakers through the years about the importance of teaching about money saying:

"There is a growing call to help ensure that our youngest citizens have an understanding of how to approach their finances even before they leave high school. The Department has worked to ensure that the revised standards are explicit in the teaching of personal finance."

Some classrooms in Maine have already been teaching about personal finance, including budgeting, paying bills, and taxes like in Mrs. Gretchen Nickerson's fourth-grade class at Helen Thompson Elementary in West Gardiner.

Students there start the school year like college grads, applying for classroom jobs by filling out applications. The students even pay for their seats in the class and taxes on the money they make from those lucrative classroom jobs.

As a result of the bill, schools will also teach with an increased focus on Maine Native American studies.

The Department of Education began revising the education standards in 2017, allowing the public to voice their concerns and the work of a committee made up of more than six dozen retired and working Maine teachers.