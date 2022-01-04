Maine students participate in USPS Pen Pal Project

"This is a unique opportunity where you get to develop relationships and connections with students and a teacher in another state."

BANGOR, Maine — Once upon a time, writing a letter was the preferred method of communicating with friends and loved ones who lived far away.

But in today's modern world of cellphones, text messages, and video calls, getting a letter in the mail is far less common.

Now, the U.S. Postal Service is working to save this seemingly dying art form. Its Pen Pal Project connects classrooms across the country. Teachers can sign up to be part of it, and their class will get paired up with a class from a different state.

The students exchange hand-written letters, learning about some of their commonalities and differences.

Jean Mullins, a fifth-grade teacher at Mary Snow School in Bangor, signed up for her class to participate this year. Her class was matched with a classroom in Westfield, Indiana.

"They didn't even know on an envelope where to put the address because so many things are on the computer now," Mullins said.

Mullins said it has been a valuable experience for her students.

"This is a unique opportunity where you get to develop relationships and connections with students and a teacher in another state. We've learned so much about Indiana. We really haven't had any connection with Indiana until this point. It's so interesting seeing what the kids have in common with students there," Mullins said.

Some students said they didn't enjoy writing before getting a pen pal, but this experience has made all the difference.

"I started noticing in other writing that I would write a lot more, and I would be more descriptive," Charlotte Chadbourne, a fifth-grader in the class, said.

"You're not writing just to get a grade and, like, get a good score. You're writing to someone, and you know that there's someone actually there that will answer back to you," Boede Sines, a fifth-grader in the class, said.

Any teacher interested in signing their class up to be part of next year's Pen Pal Project can click here.