WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It may have been Sebastian Shield's first time at the Scripps National Spelling Bee but that didn't slow the seventh-grader from Saco from advancing in two rounds.

Sebastian advanced twice in the spelling bee after correctly spelling "vice versa" in Round 2 and then "savagery" in Round 3 on Wednesday. Sebastian had hoped to be counted among the 50 top spellers to go onto Round 4 but his spelling journey ended Wednesday evening. (He did not have high enough test scores to continue in the competition.)

His father, Bruce Shields says Sebastian is still very proud to have done as well as he did in his first National Spelling Bee. Sebastian says he is very grateful for the support he has felt from his school Saco Middle School and Mainers across the state cheering for him.

The Portland Press Herald sponsored Sebastian in the Scripps Bee after he won the Maine State Bee. Last year, Sebastian did not even win his school bee. His parents say they have been surprised at how tenaciously Sebastian has attacked studying for the bee.

Sebastian’s a busy kid. He’s on the swim team and math team. He runs track and cross country and plays saxophone in the school band and jazz band.

Saco Middle School gave Sebastian a send-off Friday, May 24, worthy of a superstar. Students lined the halls of the school and formed an aisle for Sebastian outside with posters filled with words of support.