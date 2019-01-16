WARREN, Maine — The University of Maine at Augusta held a graduation ceremony Tuesday for 20 inmates receiving their bachelor's and associate degrees from the university.

“Education has allowed me to grow into more than just the young man I was when I committed my crime, but to be grown up with real dreams and hopes again,” said graduate Brandon Brown.

Brown was sent to prison when he was 21. Now, eleven years later... he's receiving his bachelor’s degree.

“I wasn't thinking about school, I wasn't really thinking about what my options for my future were. And coming to prison and going to college and getting the degrees I've been able to get have really made me look not just two years from now when I'll still be here, but five years, ten years from now beyond when I'll be out,” said Brown.

Brown is one of twenty inmates at the Maine State Prison in Warren receiving degrees from UMaine Augusta. It's the 6th graduation at the prison and former inmate and program graduate Joseph Jackson has seen the impact it has on the students.

“These men, getting their degree gives them life. It gives them a real opportunity at life when they are released,” said Jackson. “It gave me the way. It's just amazing to see that this is just continuing to happen.”

Jackson is now the executive director of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition.

Of the 20 graduates, 17 received their degrees with honors.

“When you speak to the professors, the students here are some of the best that they have. They've very attentive, they're very hungry, and this is a great opportunity for them to use the time efficiently while they're here,” said Department of Corrections Acting Commissioner Randall Liberty.

Brandon Brown is one of the students who used his time efficiently. He's already moving forward with his education by pursuing his master's degree.

“I'm currently enrolled at George Mason University, starting my second semester next week. I'm studying conflict resolution and analysis right now.”

There are now more than 100 graduates of the program since 2006. It started after a generous donation from Doris Buffett, also known as the sunshine lady, who was not able to attend the graduation.