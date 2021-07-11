Maine senators join push to fund low-income college students

The program helps underserved students with services to help them attain a college education.

MAINE, USA —



Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to continue funding a program that helps first-generation and low-income students attend college.

Sen. Susan Collins is one of the leaders of the effort, which includes 56 senators, one of whom is independent Sen. Angus King.

During an interview with the Associated Press, the senators said that "college enrollment of students from high-poverty high schools fell by a third in fall 2020." They also added that the coronavirus pandemic created many challenges for every aspect of the nation’s education system, according to the AP.