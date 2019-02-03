GORHAM, Maine — Over 100 high school students spent their weekend at the Maine Science Bowl 2019 at the University of Southern Maine's Gorham campus. The competition matches teams in subjects ranging from biology, chemistry, space science, physics and math.

Public Relations Associate for the University of Southern Maine, Maureen Puia, says that the winning team will compete in the National Science Bowl, held from April 25 to 29 in Washington D.C.

Winning Maine teams have had the opportunity to meet with several members of Maine's Congressional delegation, including Senator Susan Collins.

Over 290,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® throughout its 28-year history, and it is one of the nation's largest science competitions.

The Maine Science Bowl is sponsored by the University of Southern Maine, Texas Instruments Corporation and IDEXX Corporation. Additional support from comes from the USM Provost's Office, USM President's Office, Department of Environmental Science & Policy, the Larry Gray family and Hannaford.