Maine schools contend with new mask guidance

As the Maine CDC issues new mask guidance, schools in Maine have to decide what their policies will be going forward.

With new guidance on masks from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, schools across the state have to decide if they'll change their policies.

The Auburn School Committee discussed its policy at a meeting on Wednesday. Some at the meeting urged school officials to drop masks as soon as possible.

The committee voted unanimously to follow the latest guidance from Maine CDC, meaning masks will be optional for students and staff come March 9.

In South Portland, Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney sent a letter to parents and students on the subject.

Matheney wrote in the letter, "As you might know, the state released new guidance today that states that, effective March 9, universal masking is no longer a statewide recommendation for school districts. As a result, as of March 9, masks will be optional in South Portland schools."

The superintendent added in the letter all schools will continue to enforce the masking requirement through the end of the school day on March 8.