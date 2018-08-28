BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine schools are working to keep their students safe and many superintendents reviewed their safety plans this summer.

The Orono School District is ready for the new school with a new safety plan it worked on over the summer. It's simpler than the old plan.

"In an emergency situation a cumbersome plan is not something we'll instinctly remember what to do." Orono Superintendent, Meredith Higgins, said.

Higgins attended an active shooter preparedness workshop in June where she learned the new tools and trends to keep her district safe. She says the district wants to simplify their plans and give the teachers the information they need to make the decisions right for them, if an active shooter situation presents itself.

Bangor Superintendent, Betsy Webb, is also looking at her district's emergency plan. Webb says they've been looking at the plan every year since 1999, "to make sure that our planning is up to date."

Bangor is not only planning, but staffing. With the passing of their school budget this year, they now have the money to hire a second school resource officer.

"We really think that a district of our size needs two officers not just one." Webb said.

In Brewer, public safety along with the school district installed a program called Inforce 9-1-1 that allows teachers to write directly to police if there is an emergency in their school.

Law enforcement says the most important thing to think about in regards to an active shooter is being prepared.

"If we think that it can't happen here we're being naive. Just being that, have that awareness. think about it ahead of time and have a plan." Retired Bangor Police Sargent, Jim Buckley, said.

That plan is a sign of the times because we've seen time and time again, that school shootings can happen.

