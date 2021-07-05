Maine school districts react to FDA authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

Some Maine schools are planning vaccination clinics for students.

MAINE, USA — COVID-19 vaccines are headed into the arms of more kids, and some Maine school districts are calling it a 'game-changer.'

"The excitement to think we have taken another step towards getting some normalcy back in our school day," said Biddeford, Saco and Dayton Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray.

"It really opens some things up," Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said.

"It feels like one of the first things we've done this year that feel proactive," said Poland Regional High School Principal, Cari Medd.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older.

Shots could begin as soon as a Federal Vaccine Advisory Committee issues recommendations for using the vaccine, which is expected this week.

The superintendent of Saco, Biddeford, and Dayton Schools said he is planning for clinics on campuses next week.

"We have arranged it so there are vaccinations during the day for students and evening hours for staff and families," said Ray.

RSU16 is doing the same. The principal of Poland Regional High School said as soon as they get the green light, they could start as early as Thursday,

"Being able to not have to worry about that anymore, not have to worry about who is vulnerable and who needs to quarantine and all that. It brings everyone a lot of freedom and a lot of people of mind," said Medd.

The superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools said he pitched an idea to local leaders to get transportation for students, to make it easier for them to get the vaccine at a clinic like the Auburn Mall.

"I really want to coordinate a summer plan as soon as possible, so that we as a school department can facilitate whatever it takes for those who are wishing to be vaccinated to get that done," said Langlais.