Maine school districts juggle snow day decisions with graduation in mind

Districts across Maine used half days or remote learning to maintain June graduation plans.

MAINE, Maine — When we see snow on weekdays, school superintendents see a hassle.

The decisions Dirigo's Pam Doyen - and dozens of her peers - made before sunrise that morning could impact whether graduation happens on time come June.

"Our graduation's set for June 9, which means I really only have the following week for adding any snow days on because our seniors have to be within five days," she explained.

Graduation is set before the school year begins. Districts build in a buffer, but each storm shrinks it. Doyen's down to two snow days.

"I wanted to leave two days to play with in case we had a storm that was gonna be high power outages," she said.

High power outages mean no internet. No internet means no remote learning. For many, remote learning - established for the pandemic - is an option if the power stays on. That's what Dirigo did Tuesday, as Doyen was confident in the district's infrastructure. But, she said, it's still a last resort.

Other schools have their own reasons for opting for remote learning over outright snow days. South Portland's public schools were remote during Tuesday's nor'easter. Superintendent Tim Matheney explained remote learning has been a must this winter because he needs to get all of the students out by the first week of June so crews can demolish the middle school and finish building a new one.

Meanwhile, in Gardiner, Superintendent Pat Hopkins monitored the forecast hourly before deciding the storm allowed for an in-person school day with an early release. The school board, Hopkins said, made it clear remote learning is out the window post-pandemic.

"Right now, it's a hard line," Hopkins said. "If we end up having some additional spring snow storms, I would share the information with the school board."

So, Maine's school leaders watched the snow fall and hoped Mother Nature exhausted the rest of her winter fury this week.