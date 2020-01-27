MAINE, USA — A proposal before the Maine State House would exempt school textbook purchases from sales tax in the state.

Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth made the proposal, which faces votes in committee before moving on in the Maine Legislature. She says textbook prices increased nearly 90 percent from 2006 to 2016, and adding sales tax on top of that surge is prohibitive for students.

Maine's the only New England state that imposes a sales tax on textbook purchases.

RELATED: Northeastern University announces $100M research institute in Portland

RELATED: Students in Skowhegan want gender-neutral bathrooms

RELATED: Feds launch discrimination probe at Windham High School

RELATED: NH bill would restrict transgender girls from participating in high school sports