SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan students and teachers showed up for one final walk to school with the Skowhegan Police Dept. last Friday.

The "walking school bus" has been a fun way for kids and teachers to safely get to school in the morning together and spend time with their local police officers.

With more than 30 students who showed up, it was the best walking turnout of the year.

Skowhegan Police Dept.

As they celebrated the last commute and final days before summer, students made signs and even got a chance to ride in patrol cars.

"Going to miss meeting everyone but winter...I mean fall is a few months away and we can start it all over again." Wrote Chief Bucknam in a Skowhegan Police Dept. Facebook post.

Skowhegan Police have been escorting kids to school all year with the walking school bus program.