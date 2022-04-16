Maine has the second-highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country.

The Maine Legislature is looking to cut down on suspensions and expulsions of students during early childhood.

Maine has the second-highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country. The Legislature is considering a bill that would expand a pilot program already in use in half the state's counties.

The program makes mental health and child development consultants available to teachers, child care providers and parents. A bill before the Legislature would take the program statewide. Both houses of the Legislature have approved the proposal but it faces further votes before it can be enacted.