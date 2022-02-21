Maine girls have lower dropout rate than boys

Young boys are more likely to drop out of school than young girls.

MAINE, USA — The New England Secondary School Consortium is a nonprofit based in Portland that works to close achievement gaps and promote educational opportunities for students in New England. According to their most recent data published from 2021, the nonprofit discovered that girls were more likely to finish high school than boys.

The nonprofit's goal is for 90 percent of students to attend a four-year college after graduating from high school. Here in Maine, girls are found to be hitting that mark, but boys aren't.

"For a whole host of reasons we're not reaching young men and young boys as we should," Duke Albanese of the Great Schools Partnership said.

Young boys often struggle, he said, because they want to see why they're learning things.

"They like to see the relevance in things. 'Why am I learning this?' 'How will this be relevant in my life moving forward?'" he said.

Dropout rates for all students decreased between 2010 and 2020, but male students are still more likely to drop out than females.

In New England, about 4 percent of female students and 6 percent of male students drop out of high school. Here in Maine, male students have a 4 percent dropout rate while female students have a 3 percent dropout rate.

Albanese added that Maine's lower dropout rate is likely because of the growth of the state's technical school programs.

"I give high marks to Maine schools moving in that direction and trying to work more and more to satisfy those learning needs," he said.