Maine educators want paid COVID leave law clarified

A bill making its way through the Legislature would clarify a new law granting teachers 15 days of paid COVID time.

MAINE, USA — For teachers and school staff, COVID-19 quarantine days happen often, and even more so for those who have kids of their own.

"I have a 1-year-old son who's already had to do two 10-day quarantines from daycare," said Chelsea Cekutis, the mom of a toddler who is pregnant with her second child and a teacher in RSU 5.

Cekutis told NEWS CENTER Maine she is trying to save up as much paid time off as possible, but it's been a challenge.

"I currently have about the number of days I need to go on maternity leave but if I have to continue to use days for quarantine then when I have to go on maternity leave, it won't be paid," she said.

That's why Cekutis and many educators who are in similar situations supported a new law that gives teachers and school staff 15 extra days to use for COVID purposes only.

"You have to be staying home in order to provide childcare to your child who is in quarantine or to quarantine yourself," Cekutis said. "It certainly wouldn't be just extra days for people to take willy nilly,"

This new law was sponsored by Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, who is now proposing a clarification to it because many educators and lawmakers are confused about whether the days expire or "sunset."

"We're hearing obviously different opinions on was it sunsetted or was it not," Rep. Gary Drinkwater, R-Milford, said during a public hearing Monday.

Legislators will discuss at an upcoming work session whether the days expire.

White said he hopes to work this out soon because educators need it.

"It's 15 days. It really would have very minimal impact on the schools," he said.

No one from the public testified against the bill.