Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin wrote a letter to the state's educational leaders Tuesday night recommending that schools replace classroom instruction with remote/distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

"It is difficult to make such a recommendation, recognizing the profound challenge of reinventing public education and the many culminating events and rites of passage that educators and students anticipate all year long," Makin wrote. "I also realize that this recommendation will be difficult for families to hear, given the challenges of childcare and managing school expectations on top of the other significant impacts of this state and national emergency."

Makin also reiterated that the SAT tests will not be required or even offered to this year’s 3rd-year high school students. The SAT will not be required for college admission at any Maine college or university, either.

"In addition, we are hearing that colleges and universities across the country are following suit. NPR reported about this last week," Makin wrote.

