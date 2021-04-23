Maine DOE update: Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, Somerset counties now 'yellow'

Franklin and York counties are being closely monitored, all other counties remain 'green'

AUGUSTA, Maine — Citing a "sharp rise" in cases and case rates higher than the rest of the state, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has moved four counties from "green" to "yellow" in its color-coded system that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset counties are now yellow, meaning there's an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine CDC assesses COVID-19 data and trends to make these determinations, which are intended to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely.

They say Androscoggin County "has experienced a sharp rise in cases over the last two weeks, with a new case rate more than double the statewide average."

Similarly, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset counties all have new case rates that exceed the state average, and both Oxford and Somerset counties have two-week positivity rates that exceed the state average.

The current seven-day positivity rate for Maine is 2.74 percent.

Click here for detailed state data.

Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC are "closely monitoring" Franklin and York counties. Data shows Franklin County has a rising new case rate and York County's positivity rate is increasing, according to the Maine DOE.

All other counties remain green.

The Maine DOE says over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff and students has risen to 45 per 10,000, but remains about 40 percent lower than a new case rate of 74 per 10,000 for the general population.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The DOE said these designations are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction.