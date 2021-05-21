Maine DOE update: All counties now classified as 'green' for relative risk of COVID transmission in schools

According to the Maine DOE, the new case rate in Androscoggin County has fallen by more than 25 percent.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Citing an improved new case rate in Androscoggin County, the Maine Department of Education has moved it from "yellow" to "green" in its color-coded system that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This means all sixteen counties in Maine are now classified as "green."

According to the Maine DOE, the new case rate in Androscoggin County has fallen by more than 25 percent, and the positivity rate is similar to that of several other counties.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff and students in Maine has fallen to 39 per 10,000, about 35 percent lower than a new case rate of 60 per 10,000 for the general population, according to the Maine DOE.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The DOE said these designations are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction.