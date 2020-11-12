Maine DOE: Somerset County now 'green,' Cumberland, Kennebec counties closely monitored

Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties remain yellow.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In its weekly school guidance update, the Maine Department of Eduction (DOE) has reclassified Somerset County from "yellow" to "green," citing the county's case and positivity rate falling below the statewide average.

The color-coded classifications for Maine counties, based on the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control's (CDC) assessment, shows the relative risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties' rising positivity rates and new case rates per 10,000 people, which now exceed the statewide averages, leave the three counties in the yellow category.

Cumberland and Kennebec counties will be closely monitored. The two counties' new case rates per 10,000 people increased significantly over the past week, the Maine DOE explained in a release Friday, and positivity rates for both counties remain close to the statewide average.

Maine DHHS and Maine CDC continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases is 20.2 per 100,000 staff and students, compared to 49.8 per 100,000 people statewide, which is generally consistent with previous weeks.

A "yellow" designation indicates a moderate level of community risk. With the designation, the Maine DOE asks schools to consider additional precautions, such as limiting numbers of people in school buildings at the same time, suspending all extracurricular or co-curricular activities including competitions between schools, limiting interaction through cohorting, or other measures based on the unique needs of each school community.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The DOE said these designations are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction.