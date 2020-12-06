MAINE, USA — Maine Department of Education (DOE) Thursday released a draft framework to help schools plan the return to school scenarios in the fall.



“Although we have worked on this for over two months, it will remain in ‘draft’ form due to the unpredictable and constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin on Thursday.



Decisions regarding when it is advisable for schools to return to classroom-based instruction will be made by Maine DOE, in partnership with Maine Emergency Management Association (MEMA) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Decisions around specific models, schedules, and configurations for returning to the classroom setting, given the health and safety guidelines around social distancing, maximum group sizes, and hygiene, will be made by local school administrative units. The framework includes minimum expectations for remote learning programs and remote instructional days to assist in this development process.



The draft framework can be viewed on the Department of Education's website here.

A responsive survey is also being finalized, through which the public will be able to provide feedback.

