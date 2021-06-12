x
Maine DOE receives federal funding to help students experiencing homelessness

The Maine Department of Education said the bulk of this funding goes to more than 80 school districts across the state.

MAINE, Maine — The Maine Department of Education received more than $2.6 million in federal funding to support students experiencing homelessness.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The Maine DOE said the bulk of the funding goes to more than 80 school districts in the state. The department said it will help more than 2,300 students across the state connect to community organizations, receive mental health support, get clothing, and find tutoring services.

The state said the top five receivers are Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Westbrook, and Auburn.

Those who would like to help can contact Amelia Lyons, State Educator for Homeless Education, at amelia.lyons@maine.gov.

