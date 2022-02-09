Maine DOE encourages businesses to help with school staffing shortages

Maine DOE is partnering with Educate Maine to encourage local businesses to allow employees to use their time off or volunteer days to help schools.

MAINE, Maine — Schools across Maine are in dire need of substitute teachers and several other key positions.

It's why the Maine Department of Education is partnering with Educate Maine to encourage local businesses to allow employees to use their time off or volunteer days to help out at local schools.

"This could be a substitute teacher or a bus driver or working the nutrition services. There are so many jobs that can be filled," Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said.

A new Guest School Staff online portal allows people to fill out an application and complete necessary fingerprinting. The process costs about $70 but will be reimbursed by the state. Makin said people who help out will also get paid.

The DOE said employers who grant this for a day or two could make a real difference.

"Two days times 50 employees equals 100 days of support. That helps keep students in school and engaged in learning," he said.