Maine DOE, DHHS release dashboard of COVID-19 cases in Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine CDC released an online dashboard of COVID-19 cases in Maine schools Tuesday.

The tool complements the information provided by schools to help parents, students, and staff make informed decisions about their health and safety.



The dashboard lists pre-K through Grade 12 public and private schools that have one or more COVID-19 cases among Maine residents, including those that have had an outbreak of COVID-19 that remains open, within the last 30 days. Cases are included if the infected individual lives in Maine and is associated with the school (as either a staff member or student) and was physically present on campus, including participating in group school activities such as sports. The number of cases is suppressed to protect privacy in any school with fewer than five cases.



The Departments will update this dashboard, which is posted on the DOE website, every Tuesday and Thursday.



In the last 30 days, four pre-K through 12 schools have had COVID-19 outbreaks:

Sanford High School

Massabesic Middle School in East Waterboro

Community Regional Charter School in Cornville and Skowhegan

Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York

During the same period, 55 other schools had at least one case of COVID-19, including out-of-state schools with Maine residents. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 112 cases have been associated with schools to date this school year.



The rate of COVID-19 in schools in line with the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in Maine. With 223,813 students and staff in Maine schools, the number of cases represents a case rate of 5.0 per 10,000 over the past 30 days. The rate for the entire state over the same period was 6.7 per 10,000. The demographics of people in schools differ from that of the state, accounting for some of this difference.



This new dashboard is part of the Mills Administration’s approach to COVID-19, which is to provide information, support, and policies to balance safety with re-opening Maine’s economy and schools.