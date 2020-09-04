PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

On Wednesday, the Maine Department of Education delivered 500 tablets to the Piscataquis County Schools to help students with their distance learning during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The Samsung Tab A's were paid for through a collection of donations. The DOE chose Piscataquis County because it had the highest number of students without connectivity in the state. Each device is set up with WiFi through Verizon.

A spokesperson for the department of education says they are working to secure devices for every student in the state who may need them during this time. Remaining devices will be given to the county/school district with the next highest percentage of students without internet.

