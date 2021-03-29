Maine DOE, CDC stand firm as group of legislators calls for eased restrictions on reopening schools full-time

Maine DOE commissioner Pender Makin says the Maine CDC hasn't seen any studies that say it's safe to have spacing lower than three feet of distance

AUGUSTA, Maine — A group of 51 Maine legislators have submitted a letter to the Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) calling for the immediate easing of restrictions that are preventing schools from reopening full-time.

School districts across the state that are operating under a hybrid model are often doing so with three feet of spacing between students, and six feet of spacing between students and adults. This guidance comes from both the U.S. CDC and Maine CDC.

Rep. Nathan Carlow (R-Buxton) initiated the letter, which includes signatures from Senators and Representatives from both political parties.

“Schools across Maine have reported minimal transmission of coronavirus,” Rep. Carlow said in a release. “In light of that and other factors, continued restrictions preventing schools from reopening full-time are excessive. This letter is designed to get the DOE and CDC to act for the good of students, parents, teachers and Maine.”

While the legislators argue in the letter that "numerous studies from multiple states similar to Maine in terms of population and population density have suggested that the consequences of reopening schools have been exaggerated," Maine DOE commissioner Pender Makin tells NEWS CENTER Maine that the Maine CDC hasn't seen data that supports having kids spaced out any less than three feet apart.

"They [Maine CDC] haven't seen any studies that say it's safe to have spacing lower than the three feet of distance. Until that happens I don't think we're going to be able to change that and that is the actual critical piece," Makin said.

Makin added that there are a lot of factors taken into account when it comes to distancing in schools.

"It can be the size of the building, it can be the layout, the way the buildings, the way the classrooms are structured," she said.

The full letter from the legislators, addressed to Makin and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, reads as follows:

Dear Commissioner Makin and Director Shah:

We, the undersigned legislators, write to request that the Maine Department of Education (“DOE”) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) work in conjunction to immediately ease the restrictions that are preventing schools from opening full-time.

We understand that current DOE and CDC guidance is that schools in “green” counties may open as long as they maintain physical distancing requirements, however, many school districts simply do not possess the capacity to bring all their students back to the classroom within this framework. The students in these districts are being denied access to a suitable education because of their school’s capacity limitations. In order to effectively and expeditiously facilitate the return of all students to the classroom, we advise that your departments rescind the 3-feet physical distancing requirement for students and that they direct school districts to implement a localized strategy for returning students back to a synchronous learning model; this is where young people learn best and can readily access school resources such as academic, counseling, and nutritional services.

Numerous studies from multiple states similar to Maine in terms of population and population density have suggested that the consequences of reopening schools have been exaggerated, and the continued restrictions placed on school districts have come at great cost to student mental and physical health. As school faculty and staff are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, school districts across Maine deserve flexibility to determine how best to return their students to school.

Schools across Maine have reported minimal transmission of the coronavirus; therefore, the continued justification of the aforementioned restrictions is excessive, and its practical implications are deeply troubling. The urgency with which we urge you to consider this request cannot be understated. The time is now and the need is clear.

Thank you for your prompt consideration of our concerns, and we look forward to hearing your responses.

Sincerely,

Nathan Carlow

State Representative





/s/ Jeffrey Timberlake

Jeffrey Timberlake

Senate Republican Leader

/s/ Kathleen Dillingham

Kathleen Dillingham

House Republican Leader

/s/ Rick Bennett

Rick Bennett

State Senator

/s/ Russell Black

Russell Black

State Senator

/s/ Bill Diamond

Bill Diamond

State Senator

/s/ Jim Dill

Jim Dill

State Senator

/s/ Brad Farrin

Brad Farrin

State Senator

/s/ Lisa Keim

Lisa Keim

State Senator

/s/ Chloe Maxmin

Chloe Maxmin

State Senator

/s/ David Miramant

David Miramant

State Senator

/s/ Marianne Moore

Marianne Moore

State Senator

/s/ Matt Pouliot

Matt Pouliot

State Senator

Trey Stewart

State Senator

/s/ Sue Austin

Sue Austin

State Representative

/s/ Sue Bernard

Sue Bernard

State Representative

/s/ Mark Blier

Mark Blier

State Representative

/s/ Meldon Carmichael

Meldon Carmichael

State Representative

/s/ Amanda Collamore

Amanda Collamore

State Representative

/s/ Jon Connor

Jon Connor

State Representative

/s/ Patrick Corey

Patrick Corey

State Representative

/s/ Josanne Dolloff

Josanne Dolloff

State Representative

/s/ Gary Drinkwater

Gary Drinkwater

State Representative

/s/ Jack Ducharme

Jack Ducharme

State Representative

/s/ Billy-Bob Faulkingham

Billy-Bob Faulkingham

State Representative

/s/ Justin Fecteau

Justin Fecteau

State Representative

/s/ Steven Foster

Steven Foster

State Representative

/s/ Randall Greenwood

Randall Greenwood

State Representative

/s/ Abigail Griffin

Abigail Griffin

State Representative

/s/ Chad Grignon

Chad Grignon

State Representative

/s/ Jeffrey Hanley

Jeffrey Hanley

State Representative

/s/ Allison Hepler

Allison Hepler

State Representative

/s/ Sherman Hutchins

Sherman Hutchins

State Representative

/s/ Michael Lemelin

Michael Lemelin

State Representative

/s/ Laurel Libby

Laurel Libby

State Representative

/s/ Sheila Lyman

Sheila Lyman

State Representative

/s/ Genevieve McDonald

Genevieve McDonald

State Representative

/s/ Joshua Morris

Joshua Morris

State Representative

/s/ Cathy Nadeau

Cathy Nadeau

State Representative

/s/ Daniel Newman

Daniel Newman

State Representative

/s/ Beth O’Connor

Beth O’Connor

State Representative

/s/ Jennifer Poirier

Jennifer Poirier

State Representative

/s/ Shelley Rudnicki

Shelley Rudnicki

State Representative

/s/ Heidi Sampson

Heidi Sampson

State Representative

/s/ Peggy Stanley

Peggy Stanley

State Representative

/s/ Paul Stearns

Paul Stearns

State Representative

/s/ Jim Thorne

Jim Thorne

State Representative

/s/ Will Tuell

Will Tuell

State Representative

/s/ Nathan Wadsworth

Nathan Wadsworth

State Representative

/s/ Dustin White

Dustin White

State Representative

/s/ Lynne Williams

Lynne Williams